City Desk

for ButteNews.net

by Tyler Morrison



With an eye on 2018, I keep seeing the word “tolerance” bandied about. I bear no grudge against an idea that we can collectively learn to be better neighbors. However, there is another type of intolerance that I do hear of nearly often enough in modern day media coverage. I speak of an intolerance more prime-evil than any amount of discrimination I have ever encountered. I speak, of course, of gluten intolerance. And I just won’t stand for it.

Knowledge is the enemy of discrimination, and therefore we shall ring in a new year together of understanding, empathy, and familiarity of the different flours available, and exactly what each is for.

Whole Wheat vs. White

Wheat's seed head (the top of the plant) is made from three portions: the germ, the bran, and the endosperm. White flour has been stripped of the bran and germ, leaving behind the fine, pale endosperm. It is more shelf-stable than whole wheat flour, but as a result, has a milder flavor and less nutritive qualities—the bulk of the fiber and protein are contained in the bran and germ. Whole wheat flour is made from grinding all three portions of the seed head. Small-scale millers will often grind the seed head whole, but large, commercial millers frequently separate the portions and then add the bran and germ back into the endosperm for "Frankensteined" whole wheat flour.

Whole wheat flour is more absorbent than white flour, thus requiring more liquid. This results in extra-sticky doughs that can be challenging for beginning bakers to work with. If you're interested in making whole wheat bread, swap 25% of your white flour for whole wheat to start, and increase as you become more skilled at kneading a wet dough. If you use Montana Wheat flour (and you should) the flour can be very coarse, with large pieces of bran. These sharp granules can slice through protein chains, shredding gluten and making bread doughs crumbly, rather than elastic and chewy. Avoid this by not overworking the dough.

Bleached vs. Unbleached

White flour is sometimes treated by bleaching, either with chlorine or benzoyl peroxide (yep, the same stuff as in pimple cream). Bleaching flour damages its starch and protein content and speeds up the "curing" process, which would occur naturally over the course of a couple of weeks. Cured flour is supposed to be easier to work with, making doughs less gummy and more malleable. Bleached white flours also absorb more liquid than unbleached white flours, and is said to rise better than whole wheat flours.

Bread Flour

With a high protein content, bread flour is made from hard wheat and contains a greater amount of gluten than All Purpose, which is made from softer wheat varieties. When worked by hand-kneading or processing with a dough hook in a stand mixer, the gluten is developed and contributes to a chewier consistency, which is desirable in artisanal breads. It brings excellent structure to doughs for extra-chewy baked goods, like pretzels and bagels, due to its dense and heavy texture.

Cake Flour

Similar to pastry flour, cake flour is milled to an ultra-fine consistency. It is also traditionally bleached. Bleaching slightly damages the flour's starches, allowing them to absorb more liquid and rise higher—an ideal quality in lofty cakes.

Alterna-Flours

Although there are dozens of alternative flours available, we'll focus here on the most common. When experimenting with new or unfamiliar flours, use tested recipes for the best result.

Spelt

Although spelt is technically a form of wheat, it is often considered in the "alternative" flour guide. It's an ancient grain, and many with sensitivity to conventional wheat products find they're able to easier digest spelt. It has a mild nuttiness, natural sweetness, and is relatively easy to work with.

Rye

Rye is a grain, although not a subset of wheat. It has a tangy flavor and natural gumminess when processed.

Buckwheat

Naturally gluten-free, buckwheat flour is blue in hue and has a very nutty flavor. It absorbs lots of moisture, so adjust accordingly when baking-the batter may require extra liquid.

Barley

Barley flour has a natural maltiness in flavor and is low in gluten. I recommend letting doughs and batters made with barley flour (and, actually, all whole grain flours) sit overnight. The rest period will soften the bran, make the product easier to work with, and round out the flavors.

Rice

Rice flour has a granular, coarse texture and is gluten-free. Combine it with softer, finer oat flour for a more malleable dough.

Oat

Made from ground oats, this flour has a superfine and fluffy texture. It is sweet in taste, with one of the most approachable "whole grain" flavors

Amaranth

This intensely nutty and very dense flour can be difficult to work with, but has a complex flavor.

Nut Flours

Made simply from pulverized nuts, these are easy to DIY with a food processor. They can be very powdery, and, of course, contain no gluten. Most common is almond flour, also known as "almond meal."

Regardless of your personal relationship with gluten, I encourage playing around with some of these flour alternatives. Most can be found in your local grocery without the need to visit the all-natural dreadlocked specialty grocer.



