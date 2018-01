Although he had hoped that an early morning vote to keep the government funded might be possible, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the US Senate, unable to break the filibuster of a short-term funding bill, Roll Call reports.

According to Snopes, a trusted source for debunking fake news, a man actually did enter a Fresno ER with a five-and-a-half-foot tapeworm wrapped around a toilet paper tube.The ER's attending physician confirmed that the man entered the facility with the parasite, saying that he had "extracted" it from himself.The tapeworm apparently came from improperly prepared sushi, the report said. Butte police continue their search for the person or persons responsible for shooting a woman in the back in the parking lot near McGruff Park, KXLF reports. The United States government has been shut down for about ten hours now. Social Security checks and food stamps will still go out because they are considered essential services, and the US Postal Service will chug along because it pays its own way, but other aspects of the government will be affected, CNN reports.

Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at the age of 46. O'Riordan, lead singer for the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London recording on Monday when news came of her passing. No other information at this time about her death is available, reports NPR.