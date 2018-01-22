This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for January 22, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Negotiations falter: government will stay shutdown MondayAlthough he had hoped that an early morning vote to keep the government funded might be possible, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has adjourned the US Senate, unable to break the filibuster of a short-term funding bill, Roll Call reports.
Snopes confirms man with giant tapeworm storyJan. 20, 2018
According to Snopes, a trusted source for debunking fake news, a man actually did enter a Fresno ER with a five-and-a-half-foot tapeworm wrapped around a toilet paper tube.
The ER's attending physician confirmed that the man entered the facility with the parasite, saying that he had "extracted" it from himself.
The tapeworm apparently came from improperly prepared sushi, the report said.
Search for McGruff Park shooter continuesJan. 20, 2018
Butte police continue their search for the person or persons responsible for shooting a woman in the back in the parking lot near McGruff Park, KXLF reports.
Government unfundedJan. 20, 2018
8:32 am MST
ButteNews.net
The United States government has been shut down for about ten hours now. Social Security checks and food stamps will still go out because they are considered essential services, and the US Postal Service will chug along because it pays its own way, but other aspects of the government will be affected, CNN reports.
Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age of 46January 15, 2018
ButteNews.net
Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at the age of 46. O'Riordan, lead singer for the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London recording on Monday when news came of her passing. No other information at this time about her death is available, reports NPR.
City Desk
Top news stories for January 22, 2018
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- Top news stories for January 22, 2018
- Top news stories for January 19, 2018
- Oredigger Football Announces 2018 Recruiting Class
- Top news stories for January 18, 2018
- Woman shot near skate park
- Park Service Board Members Resign Over DOI Neglect
- Researchers: Changes to Sage Grouse Plan Should Be Based on Science
- Top news stories for January 17, 2018
- Top news stories for January 16, 2018
- Top news stories for January 15, 2018
- Whistleblowers Have a Duty to Report
- Top news stories for January 12, 2018
- This Week in Labor History: January 10 - 16
- Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club
- Top news stories for January 11, 2018