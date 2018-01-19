This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
City Desk
Top news stories for January 19, 2018
PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2018
It will be up to the U.S. Senate today to take the next step, if a government shutdown is to be averted; also in focus on our Friday rundown, President Trump extends Religious-Refusal Protections to health providers; and, we will tell you about a 15 year old in North Carolina who just formed a Political Action Committee.
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.