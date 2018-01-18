City Desk

Jan. 18, 2018ButteNews.netA woman was shot in the back this morning in the parking lot north of the skate park .The shooting occurred at rough 3:15, am, Sheriff Ed Lester said in a text.The parking lot is near Continental Avenue in Butte at the intersection Shields and Second Street.The woman was in a vehicle with two other people, Lester noted.She is currently being treated for her wound at Saint James Healthcare, the Sheriff wrote. Her condition was unknown when the sheriff sent out the text.Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicle as it sat in the lot, the text said.When the sheriff's text arrived at roughly 9 am, he noted that investigators were on scene interviewing "the persons involved in the incident."He asks that anyone with information about the incident call Butte police at 406.497.1120.