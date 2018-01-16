This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for January 16, 2018
Check Your Briefs
Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at age of 46January 15, 2018
Dolores O'Riordan dies suddenly at the age of 46. O'Riordan, lead singer for the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London recording on Monday when news came of her passing. No other information at this time about her death is available, reports NPR.
Sen. Durbin confirms President's s***hole remarkJan. 12, 2018
Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat from Illinois, confirmed that President Trump used a vulgar term to describe Haiti and nations in Africa, a Chicago ABC affiliate reported. Durbin was at the meeting when the president used the term, national news outlets report.
Bezos now richestJan. 10, 2018
With a $105.1 billion fortune, Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest man. His net worth is greater than 125 of the world's 195 countries, Bloomberg and Linked In report.
President Trump calls for the return of the earmarkJan. 9, 2018
President Trump told a meeting of Republicans and Democrats gathered at the White House today that he wanted the earmark system to be revived in Congress, Roll Call reports.
Oprah candidacy mixed blessing for The Donald
January 9, 2018
While Oprah Winfrey would be a tough opponent for the president, speculation about her candidacy draws media attention from the new book about the Trump presidency, "Fire and Fury," notes Mary C. Curtis of Roll Call.
City Desk
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
