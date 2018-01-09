This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Butte-Silver Bow Public Library Book Club

Press release from BSBPL

Friday, January 19th, 1:00-2:00 pm
Third-floor Butte-Silver Bow Public Library

Butte-Silver Bow Public Library book club meets on the third Friday of the month at 1:00 pm.  This month’s reading is The Sound of Gravel by Ruth Wariner. Copies are available for check out from the Circulation desk on the first floor. Please join us for a lively conversation about this interesting book.

If you would like more information about this program, please contact Shari Curtis at 406-723-3361 ex. 6302 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

 

 

