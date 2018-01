With a $105.1 billion fortune, Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest man. His net worth is greater than 125 of the world's 195 countries, Bloomberg and Linked In report.President Trump told a meeting of Republicans and Democrats gathered at the White House today that he wanted the earmark system to be revived in Congress, Roll Call reports.

While Oprah Winfrey would be a tough opponent for the president, speculation about her candidacy draws media attention from the new book about the Trump presidency, "Fire and Fury,notes Mary C. Curtis of Roll Call Four teams of computer security researchers recently and independently discovered a 20-year-old vulnerability into an innocuous part of Intel computer chips that hold our most personal information, Wired reports.

In a tweet yesterday, the President of the United States described himself as a "stable genius." President Trump was defending himself against assertions laid out in the new book about the Trump presidency written by Michael Wolff. The new book, " Fire and Fury," came out yesterday ahead of schedule. Wulff claims that his book will bring down the Trump administration, the Guardian reports.