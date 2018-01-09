This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for January 9, 2018
Check Your Briefs
President Trump calls for the return of the earmarkJan. 9, 2018
ButteNews.net
President Trump told a meeting of Republicans and Democrats gathered at the White House today that he wanted the earmark system to be revived in Congress, Roll Call reports.
Oprah candidacy mixed blessing for The DonaldWhile Oprah Winfrey would be a tough opponent for the president, speculation about her candidacy draws media attention from the new book about the Trump presidency, "Fire and Fury," notes Mary C. Curtis of Roll Call.
Meet Spectre and Meltdown, hacker highways to the inner sanctum of your computerFour teams of computer security researchers recently and independently discovered a 20-year-old vulnerability into an innocuous part of Intel computer chips that hold our most personal information, Wired reports.
'Stable genius' tweets from White HouseJan. 6, 2018
ButteNews.net
In a tweet yesterday, the President of the United States described himself as a "stable genius." President Trump was defending himself against assertions laid out in the new book about the Trump presidency written by Michael Wolff. The new book, " Fire and Fury," came out yesterday ahead of schedule. Wulff claims that his book will bring down the Trump administration, the Guardian reports.
Fire and Fury spares no oneJan. 5, 2018
ButteNews.net
Fire and Fury, the new book about the nascent Trump presidency, "singes" all it comes into contact with, the Guardian review says.
City Desk
Top news stories for January 9, 2018
Click the image to listen to today's audio.
Latest News
- Coalition Asks Judge to Invalidate Grizzly Endangered-Species Delisting
- Top news stories for January 9, 2018
- Tester: Use Capitol Christmas Tree to Rebuild Sperry Chalet
- A look back at 2017 with the Shop.Dine.Play
- MT Families Will Feel Financial Strain without CHIP
- Top news stories for January 8, 2018
- Top news stories for January 5, 2018
- Montana's Largest Public Employee Unions Set to Join Forces
- Butte K-Mart to close in early April
- How to Be More Creative in the New Year
- The top news stories for January 4, 2018
- The top news stories for January 3, 2018
- Tips for Following Through on New Year's Resolutions
- New Year’s Resolutions: What’s Up With That?
- The top news stories for January 2, 2018