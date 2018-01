Fire and Fury, the new book about the nascent Trump presidency, "singes" all it comes into contact with, the Guardian review says.

America's universities brace for a potentially violent year as white supremacists such as Richard Spencer plan to hold more events at American schools, Politico reports.

The massive wildfire in California is now the third largest in the state's modern history, CNN reports. The fire has claimed at least two lives, and more than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, the report said.Republican candidate for the US Senate has lost to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. The upset is being projected by CNN and other national news outlets.Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced today that he would resign from the US Senate in the face of accusations that he sexually harassed women, national media reports.