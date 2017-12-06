City Desk

The Butte Kmart will close in early April, a company press release said.The store in Helena is set to close in April as well, the release noted.Kmart's parent company said in the release, "Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size."The company told workers at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears locations that the stores that employed them would close between early March and early April 2018.The company noted that "eligible associates" would be given severance pay and a chance to apply for open positions at area Kmart and Sears stores.Liquidation sales would begin as early as Jan. 12 at the closing stores.The company is also closing two stores in Idaho and three in Washington state, the release indicated.