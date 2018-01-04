City Desk

January 4, 2018

(StatePoint) - Those with creative or artistic aspirations know that consistently staying motivated and inspired is easier said than done.

Whether you’re a songwriter, a poet or a visual artist, these tried-and-true habits and new tools can help you to create your best work in the New Year.

Me Time

A little bit of me-time goes a long way. Carve out some space each week for your own pursuits beyond the time spent working on projects. Learn where and when you do your best thinking, brainstorming and reflection. Is it on a morning walk through the park? Do you need complete silence? Don’t be afraid to request some solitude from loved ones. This may also be a good opportunity to disconnect from your devices for a bit. Leave your phone off or at home so you aren’t tempted to distract yourself.

Innovative Tools

New technology can actually inspire you to be more creative, revolutionizing the way you plan, design and write by hand. For example, many creative people are turning to devices called eWriters, electronic tablets which combine the functionality of notepads, sketchbooks, memo books and more, and which offer unique features you don’t get with traditional pen and paper.

For example, Blackboard by Boogie Board is the first ever writing tool featuring Liquid Crystal Paper for a comfortable, natural inkless pen on paper-like writing (and erasing) experience with no lag or delay. Its transparent writing surface allows users to write on any document, photo, map or digital screen, and several templates are included, such as lines, grids and more, which is ideal for collaborative editing. A free app makes saving, organizing, searching and sharing work, doodles and edits easy. And because it works on a replaceable five-year battery, users don’t have to worry about chargers or outlets, making it a convenient tool to use wherever inspiration strikes.

Set up a Work Space

While you should be prepared to create wherever the spirit moves you, having a dedicated workspace at home is a good idea. Be sure it’s comfortable, away from distractions and brightly lit. Make it a space you want to spend time. Add flowers or plants, artwork and other items that inspire you.

Get Inspired

Who do you most admire? You may get inspired by learning more about your greatest artistic heroes. Read their biographies to learn what made them tick and how they spent their days.

This New Year, resolve to adopt new habits. Innovating the ways that you work can help you to be more creative.



