City Desk

Add comment

Dec. 20, 2017ButteNews.netA Butte woman was found dead this morning southwest of town, the Sheriff's office reports.She had been reported missing last night. Friends and relatives had searched the area without success, a press release said.She was located roughly 2.5 miles from the residence that she had left on foot at 10:20 last night, according to Sheriff Ed Lester.She was found by 15-90 Search and Rescue at 11 am today.The cause of death appears to be hypothermia, but an investigation into her death is currently ongoing, the Sheriff said.The woman's identity is not being released until all family members have been notified, police said.