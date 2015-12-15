City Desk

Add comment

Dec. 18, 2017ButteNews.netButte law enforcement reports that a homeless man named Joshua Jack Hook is missing.He was last seen Dec. 13 at roughly 8 pm by a relative, the report said. Mr. Hook was on the 400 block of West Iron Street, when he was last observed, the report said.He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and he weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a dark green sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black ball cap the police reported.He does not own a car, the report said.Mr. Hook is 27.Anyone with information regarding Mr. Hook's location is urged to call 406-497-1120.