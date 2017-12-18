This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for December 18, 2017
Check Your Briefs
massive California wildfire continues to rageDec. 15, 2015
ButteNews.net
The massive wildfire in California is now the third largest in the state's modern history, CNN reports. The fire has claimed at least two lives, and more than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, the report said.
Moore loses to Jones in AlabamaDec. 12, 2017
ButteNews.net
Republican candidate for the US Senate has lost to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. The upset is being projected by CNN and other national news outlets.
Franken announces resignationDec. 7, 2017
ButteNews.net
Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced today that he would resign from the US Senate in the face of accusations that he sexually harassed women, national media reports.
US behind in high intensity laser fieldDec. 6, 2017
ButteNews.net
The US has lost its lead in the field of high intensity lasers, a factor that could affect progress in fields such as defense and medicine, the Washington Post, reports.
Flynn pleads guilty to lying chargeDec. 1, 2017
Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Trump's National Security Advisor, has pleaded guilty to the charge of lying to the FIB, CNN reports. Flynn has said that he is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with probing possible collusion between American officials and Russia regarding the 2016 election.
City Desk
Top news stories for December 18, 2017
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- BSB police report ending December 19, 2017
- Homeless man, Joshua Hook, missing
- Top news stories for December 18, 2017
- Bill Puts Species Conservation in States' Hands Before They're Endangered
- Christmas truce of 1914 gave brief respite from the carnage of World War I
- Top news stories for December 16, 2017
- Top news stories for December 15, 2017
- GOP consultant accuses ‘dark money’ prosecutor of campaign violations
- Top news stories for December 14, 2017
- Accidents Abound in Mall Parking Lots Over Holidays
- B-SBP Archives Brown Bag Lunch, December 27, 2017
- How to Save Time and Money this Holiday Season
- Top news stories for December 13, 2017
- Fire on Front Street
- Top news stories for December 12, 2017