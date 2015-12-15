City Desk

British and German troops meet in no-man's land during the Christmas truce of 1914. the British troops are the North Umberland Hussars of the Seventh Division in the Bridoux-Bamc Sector. The British government photo now lies in the public domain.





In 1955 Jill Jackson-Miller and Sy Miller wrote a song for the International Children’s Choir. This choir has children representing a host of nations; the song is “Let There Be Peace on Earth.” The song begins, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.”

Let the peace begin with me. Simple words, it seems, but a more difficult task to accomplish. Yet, in 1941, during one of the bloodiest wars, soldiers all along the Western Front did just that. For a brief day, they sought peace and believed, “let it begin with me.”



Most everyone knows this story, but it’s a good one full of hope, so it deserves to be revisited.

On Christmas Eve in 1941 the first signs of something strange happening were evident when “Royal Irish Rifles reported to headquarters: Germans have illuminated their trenches, are singing songs and wishing us a Happy Christmas,” says Smithsonian.com.

Then the carols started, the Germans were singing Silent Night, then the British started The First Noel. Soon after the singing soldiers began leaving their respective trenches and were meeting in the space between which was the shell blasted waste they called, ‘no man’s land.’

According to Smithsonian.com, “The war diary of the Scots Guard records that a certain Private Murker “met a German Patrol and was given a glass of whisky and some cigars, and a message was sent back saying that if we didn’t fire at them, they would not fire at us.”

The kindness and good cheer seemed to spread along the Western Front.

A British Private Frederick Heath wrote, “But up and down our line one heard the men answering that Christmas greeting from the enemy. How could we resist wishing each other a Merry Christmas, even though we might be at each other’s throats immediately afterwards? So we kept up a running conversation with the Germans, all the while our hands ready on our rifles. Blood and peace, enmity and fraternity—war’s most amazing paradox. The night wore on to dawn—a night made easier by songs from the German trenches, the pipings of piccolos and from our broad lines laughter and Christmas carols. Not a shot fired,” said Smithsonian.com

The Christmas Truce was an unofficial happening. The powers that be disapproved and afterwards steps were made so that it couldn’t ever happen again.

However for one brief holiday, peace happened and a small truce gave relief to the soldiers on both sides.

As the song, Let there be peace on Earth says, “Brothers all are we, let me walk with my brother in perfect harmony,” For one wonderful Christmas Eve those on the Western Front lived those words.

Let there be peace on earth

And let it begin with me

Let there be peace on earth

The peace that was meant to be

With God as our father

Brothers all are we

Let me walk with my brother

In perfect harmony