Dec. 12, 2017ButteNews.netRepublican candidate for the US Senate has lost to Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama. The upset is being projected by CNN and other national news outlets.Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced today that he would resign from the US Senate in the face of accusations that he sexually harassed women, national media reports.Dec. 6, 2017ButteNews.netThe US has lost its lead in the field of high intensity lasers, a factor that could affect progress in fields such as defense and medicine, the Washington Post, reports Dec. 1, 2017Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Trump's National Security Advisor, has pleaded guilty to the charge of lying to the FIB, CNN reports . Flynn has said that he is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with probing possible collusion between American officials and Russia regarding the 2016 election.The president went to congress today to lobby for the passage of his tax bill. Senator Daines of Montana is one of six Republican senators who have reservations about the bill. Daines has said that the tax reboot, as it is now written, would harm small businesses, Roll Call reports.