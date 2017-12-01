City Desk

The Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, December 27, with a presentation by Barbara Parker about Butte’s Cornish neighbors in Centerville. The Cornish have been mining tin and copper since before 2000 B.C. and can be credited with introducing the world to metal mining. No other immigrant group has had a greater impact on the history of Butte mining culture.

Barbara Parker worked with the Archives to design the recent exhibit about the Cornish presence in Butte. She is 4th generation Butte Cornish, a former public school administrator, college professor, and book store owner. She has volunteered in the communities where she has lived and worked throughout Montana. Parker returned to Butte after her retirement ten years ago and is writing a history of the Cornish in Butte.

This presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.



