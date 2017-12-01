City Desk

December 13, 2017

(StatePoint) - From decking the halls to hosting the perfect party, holiday-time expenses can add up quickly.

This holiday season, don’t let the fun break the bank. To enjoy the festivities on a budget, consider these tips from the discount experts at Dollar General.

Multi-Purpose Decorations

Try repurposing Thanksgiving decorations for the rest of the holiday season, simply by changing certain decorative elements. Candle holders, for example, are a great way to add some color and fun to any space and they can easily be changed with the seasons. Fill them with candy corn during the fall and then substitute mini-ornaments when the holidays arrive. Changing colored ribbons and small decorating items on wreaths, center pieces and trees can make a dramatic and inexpensive difference.

Host the Perfect Party

Hosting a great holiday party doesn’t have to be a daunting and expensive task. To save both time and money, consider co-hosting a party with friends to share the responsibilities and the cost. There’s also the option of hosting a party at a restaurant. Sometimes the cost of renting a small space is less expensive than preparing food at home for everyone; and it is certainly less time consuming!

Cook Like a Chef

If you’re hosting a party at home, cooking an elaborate meal for family and friends can become overwhelming. One way to handle the chaos in the kitchen is to use the crockpot. Slow-cooked meals are a great way to save time and energy when preparing to entertain for the holidays. For quick and easy crockpot meal recipes, check out Dollar General Easy Meals at dollargeneral.com/easymeals.

Become a Shopping Pro

One of the most expensive and exhausting parts of the holidays is shopping for the perfect gifts for family and friends. Not only is shopping online easier than contending with busy store parking lots and crowded aisles during the holiday season, it can also be less expensive. Research top online deals by scouting out your favorite stores, looking for coupons and discount codes along the way. For example, Dollar General is offering a $1 off coupon when you sign up for their digital coupons. To enroll or upload these coupons, create an account at dollargeneral.com/coupons or through the DG mobile app.

Don’t cut out the fun this holiday season. Just apply a few tips and tricks to make your time and money go further, all season long.



