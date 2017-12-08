This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Franken announces resignationDec. 7, 2017
Al Franken, a Democrat from Minnesota, announced today that he would resign from the US Senate in the face of accusations that he sexually harassed women, national media reports.
US behind in high intensity laser fieldDec. 6, 2017
The US has lost its lead in the field of high intensity lasers, a factor that could affect progress in fields such as defense and medicine, the Washington Post, reports.
Flynn pleads guilty to lying chargeDec. 1, 2017
Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Trump's National Security Advisor, has pleaded guilty to the charge of lying to the FIB, CNN reports. Flynn has said that he is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with probing possible collusion between American officials and Russia regarding the 2016 election.
President lobbies senate to pass tax bill: Daines among holdoutsNov. 28, 2017
The president went to congress today to lobby for the passage of his tax bill. Senator Daines of Montana is one of six Republican senators who have reservations about the bill. Daines has said that the tax reboot, as it is now written, would harm small businesses, Roll Call reports.
Coping with groping: WAPO lays out Trump cluster of accusersNov. 22, 2017
As America's entertainment and news industry elite cope with accusations of sexual misconduct, the Washington Post enumerates the accusations against the man who is tycoon, TV star and commander in chief.
