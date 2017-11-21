City Desk

Dec. 6, 2017ButteNews.netA Butte man died from his injuries today after he was hit by a vehicle on Amherst.Butte police responded to the scene this morning, and the injured man was taken by ambulance to Saint James Hospital, a press release from Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich said.The call came in at 6:36 am, the release said.Medical personnel were at the scene treating the man when officers arrived, the release said.After his arrival at Saint James, the man was transported to Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula. There he died from his injuries. The man was 75, Skuletich noted.Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement, the Montana Highway Patrol and The Montana Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate the accident, the release said.