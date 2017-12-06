This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for December 6, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Flynn pleads guilty to lying chargeDec. 1, 2017
Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Trump's National Security Advisor, has pleaded guilty to the charge of lying to the FIB, CNN reports. Flynn has said that he is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with probing possible collusion between American officials and Russia regarding the 2016 election.
President lobbies senate to pass tax bill: Daines among holdoutsNov. 28, 2017
ButtNews.net
The president went to congress today to lobby for the passage of his tax bill. Senator Daines of Montana is one of six Republican senators who have reservations about the bill. Daines has said that the tax reboot, as it is now written, would harm small businesses, Roll Call reports.
Coping with groping: WAPO lays out Trump cluster of accusersNov. 22, 2017
As America's entertainment and news industry elite cope with accusations of sexual misconduct, the Washington Post enumerates the accusations against the man who is tycoon, TV star and commander in chief.
Uber paid off thieving hackersNov. 21, 2017
Uber, the ride sharing company, paid off the very hackers that breached its system in October 2016. The breach involved the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data, and then kept the breach a secret from authorities for more than a year, Bloomberg reported.
Rose suspended in wake of allegationsNov. 21, 2017
The ubiquitous TV newsman Charlie Rose finds himself in a thorny situation. He has been suspended by CBS, and distribution of his PBS program has been halted. Rose has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the presence of his female employees and female job candidates, the Guardian reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for December 6, 2017
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- Top news stories for December 6, 2017
- BSBPL CookBook Club: The Recipe Writers
- Korol, Molesworth Named NAIA All-Americans
- Daines Urges EPA to Prioritize Montana in Superfund Sites Selection
- Top news stories for December 5, 2017
- Net Neutrality Key to Internet Access in Rural Areas, Groups Say
- Top news stories for December 4, 2017
- BREAKFAST IS SERVED WITH SANTA FOR BUTTE KIDS DECEMBER 9TH IN UPTOWN BUTTE
- Today, December 1, 2017, Christmas Stroll
- Remembering Pearl Harbor and those days that live in infamy
- Top news stories for December 1, 2017
- This Week in Labor History Dec 6 – 12
- Top news stories for November 30, 2017
- Tester Stands Up for Personal Freedoms in Landmark U.S. Supreme Court Case
- Top news stories for November 29, 2017