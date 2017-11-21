City Desk

December 5, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 Women’s Volleyball All-America Teams today. Montana Tech’s Masha Korol and Angela Molesworth were selected to the Second Team All-America Teams.

Both Korol and Molesworth were named First Team All-Region by the AVCA. Their Second Team All-America honor is the highest by an Oredigger under sixth-year head coach Brian Solomon. Coach Solomon has had three Honorable Mention All-Americans previously.

Junior outside hitter Masha Korol is the 2017 Frontier Conference Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The Ukraine product finished the season with 377 kills averaging 2.86 per set with a .245 hitting percentage. Korol had double digit kills 24 times this season including a season high 23 during the NAIA National Tournament.

Outside hitter Angela Molesworth 376 kills averaging 2.83 per set with a .248 hitting percentage. Molesworth, from Gilbert, Ariz., was named Frontier Attacker of the Week three times this past season. Molesworth hit double-digit kills in 23 matches.

Montana Tech reached 20-wins for the second season in a row this year. The Orediggers tallied a 24-10 overall record and went 10-2 in conference action. Tech reached the final 16 teams at the NAIA National Tournament for just the second time in school history.

