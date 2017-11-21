City Desk

December 5, 2017

U.S. SENATE —U.S. Senator Steve Daines today sent a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt urging him to ensure Montana is represented in the Administrator’s Top Ten list of Superfund sites which will receive the Administrator’s utmost attention.

“With 17 National Priorities List (NPL) sites and one proposed NPL site in Montana, including some of the most expansive in the nation, there is a clear need for at least one Montana site to be among those to which you will pay utmost attention,” wrote Daines.

In July, U.S. Senator Steve Daines secured his recommendations for improving the Superfund program in the EPA Superfund Task Force report released by Administrator Pruitt. The report also recommended that the agency establish a Top Ten list of Superfund sites which will receive special attention from the Administrator.

