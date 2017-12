Dec. 1, 2017Michael Flynn, who was briefly President Trump's National Security Advisor, has pleaded guilty to the charge of lying to the FIB, CNN reports . Flynn has said that he is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller who has been tasked with probing possible collusion between American officials and Russia regarding the 2016 election.The president went to congress today to lobby for the passage of his tax bill. Senator Daines of Montana is one of six Republican senators who have reservations about the bill. Daines has said that the tax reboot, as it is now written, would harm small businesses, Roll Call reports. Nov. 22, 2017As America's entertainment and news industry elite cope with accusations of sexual misconduct, the Washington Post enumerates the accusations against the man who is tycoon, TV star and commander in chief.Nov. 21, 2017Uber, the ride sharing company, paid off the very hackers that breached its system in October 2016. The breach involved the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data, and then kept the breach a secret from authorities for more than a year, Bloomberg reported.



Nov. 21, 2017The ubiquitous TV newsman Charlie Rose finds himself in a thorny situation. He has been suspended by CBS, and distribution of his PBS program has been halted. Rose has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the presence of his female employees and female job candidates, the Guardian reports.