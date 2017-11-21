City Desk



December 4, 2017

Butte - The Annual Ice Sculpting Contest returns to Uptown Butte this Saturday, December 9th. And that means that Santa will be taking a break from his busy schedule to join the event in the morning to have breakfast with his favorite people -- the families of Butte -- at the Metals at 8 W, Park Street from 9:30 am until noon. This year, all children under 12 eat for free. Santa will also be bringing small gifts for children who join him with their parents.

Speaking of the 17th Annual Ice Sculpting Contest, ice carvers are still needed at all levels of expertise, from novice to expert. Anyone with an interest is invited to join the fun and compete for prizes and bragging rights.

If you would like to find out more about being matched with a block of ice, or sponsoring a block to be carved, contact Corey Gransbery at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 529-4795 for details.

Also, there is still time if you would like to be recognized as a sponsor of the Stroll or the Ice Sculpting Contest. Let us know if you are interested and we will get details to you.

Thank you to sponsors who have made the event possible including major sponsorship by Northwestern Energy, Glacier Bank, WET Technologies, BSB County. Other much appreciated sponsors include Steele's Furniture, the M&M Bar and Cafe, the Metals Sports Bar and Grill, Taco del Sol and Pita Pit of Butte.

For those who would like to watch the sculptures appear, everyone is invited to join the rest of Butte in the Historic Uptown for an Icy Reception. Throughout the day, enjoy as the 17th Annual Ice Sculpting Contest is revealed from 9 am to 3 pm.

Over the past decade and a half, it has become a great day to shop for presents, catch a meal at one of the Uptown's many restaurants, or just walk around and see it all unfold.

Until 3 pm, look for action all over the Hill as sculptors chip away at ice blocks (each weighs more than 340 pounds) in front of Uptown businesses. Then judges will cast a cold eye on the sculptures and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes and bragging rights.

Shoppers can watch the progress throughout the day as carvers uncover beautiful sculptures from within frozen ice blocks. Look for ice sculpting teams competing for prizes in a variety of categories at locations all over the Uptown. For more details visit the Ice Sculpting Contest 2017 Facebook event page at

www.facebook.com/events/222234318314491/.

At the end of the day at 5 pm, there will be a tree dedication and lighting ceremony for the Rotary Tree at the corner lot at Arizona and East Park. Chief Executive Palmer will be there to dedicate the tree and Mainstreet Uptown Butte will provide free light-up roses for small children.



