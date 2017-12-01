City Desk

Christmas Stroll December 1, 2017, 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Events Include:

Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:30 pm

Children's Light Parade 6:45 pm

Special Events

BSB Courthouse, 155 W. Granite Street, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Santa appears! Tree Lighting ceremony at Courthouse at 6:30 pm! Then, at 6:45 pm, Grand Marshals and Coloring Contest winners lead Children's Light Parade to Main to Broadway to Montana and then to West Park Street and back to Park and Main. Watch the parade or join in if you like!

Courthouse Rotunda, 155 W. Granite Street

Fine Line Dancers 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm

Tango by Dance Kinexion 5:50 pm to 6:25 pm

Tree Lighting Ceremony 6:30 pm to 6:45 pm

Copper Cloggers 6:50 to 7:20 pm

Montana Dance Works 7:25 pm to 7:45 pm

Anglophilia with Heather Lingle and John Emeigh 7:50 pm to 8:20

Northwestern Energy Auditorium, 11 E. Park Street, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Look for the 4H club to serve cocoa and treats in front of the building. Northwestern mascots Louie and Sniffy will be in the lobby to greet kids with tattoos and giveaways.

East Middle School and Butte High School Choirs 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Butte Central Choir 6:30-6:50 p.m.

Preview of the Christmas Carol Radio Play by Orphan Girl Children’s Theater 7:15-7:30 p.m.

Harvest Church Butte, 229 N. Montana Street

Live music starts at 6:30 pm across Montana street from the Courthouse with free hot chocolate and cider from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Charles W. Clark Chateau, 321 W. Broadway

5-9pm Little Light Images Holiday Portraits in the Murray Room

5:30 Tree lighting in the ballroom

6:00 Christmas Carols with Frankee

Angel and her students in the ballroom

7:30 Holiday Tango Dance

Events in the second floor ballroom. Gift Shop with art and gifts will also be open.

Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park Street

Montana Tech Band (On Stage) 7 pm to 8 pm

Elks Lodge, corner of Galena and Montana Streets

Festival of Trees, 3 pm to 10 pm

Saturday, December 3rd from 10 am until 5 pm

with Gala and Live Auction from 7pm to 10 pm

To reserve tickets, call 782-1859

Corette Lot, 125 W. Park Street

Grand Hotel "tree" lights and other decorations. Step up and inside for a beverage at the Quarry Brewing Company.

Imagine Butte Resource Center, 68 W. Park Street, 5 pm to 8:30 pm

GIFT TIME in the Foreground Gallery. Look for the Pie Lady to be serving pie by the slice just by Orofino Coffee.

Orofino Coffee, 68 W. Park Street

Stop by for a hot cup of coffee or chai in the Uptown’s newest coffee shop.

The Stroll Crafter’s Market, 43 W. Park Street, 5 pm to 9 pm

Stop in the Thomas Block to see some of the usual suspects from the Butte farmers’ Market set up to offer their handmade gifts. Vendors will be sharing the space with the World Museum of Mining to offer gift ideas for the season.

Ice Sculpting Demonstration by Corey Gransbery, 68 W. Park Street

Watch the chips fall and see art emerge from a block of ice. Sign up to try it yourself and be a carver for the ice sculpting contest on Saturday, December 9th.





Check out these locations for in store or on-the-street delights along the way

1. The Hummingbird Cafe, 605 W. Park Street - https://www.facebook.com/TheHummingbirdCafeButte/

2. Dodge Brothers Coffee and Wine, 217 W. Park Street - Open for the night of the stroll, check out the coffee and wine bar above the Park 217 restaurant. https://www.facebook.com/Park217Butte/?fref=ts

3. Books and Books, 206 W. Park Street - One of the best independent bookstores in Montana. Includes calendars, holiday cards, magazines and of course, books and more books. www.booksbutte.com

4. The Pita Pit, 1 N. Montana Street - Great, fresh food. Look for free movies including A Christmas Story, Frozen & It's a Wonderful Life on the patio. Also, sign up for a drawing for a Giant Christmas Bear & a Radio Flyer Wagon filled with Toys! facebook.com/pitapitbutte

5. Mainstope Gallery, 8 S. Montana Street - Check out the Winter art show featuring the works of collaborative members and look for free candy. facebook.com/mainstopegallery/?fref=ts

6. Taco del Sol, 146 W. Park Street - Serving hot spiced wine & Mexican Hot Chocolate with great hot Mexican food at the corner of Montana and West Park -- facebook.com/tacodesolbutte.

7. Cavanaugh's County Celtic, 131 W. Park Street - Cultivate your Celtic roots at this one-stop Celtic store. facebook.com/CavanaughsCountyCeltic

8. Feathering Your Nest, 127 W. Park Street - Women's clothing store. facebook.com/fynbutte.

9. Best Burger, 116 W. Park Street - Enjoy great angus beef burgers, fries and shakes.

10. Wein's Men's Store, 66 W. Park Street - Outfitting gentlemen in fine men's wear since 1906. The place to rent tuxedos for weddings, proms and other special occasions. Ask about Sheri's Special Treat, in-store and online bargains. facebook.com/WeinsMensStore.

11. Neeley Design Bead Shop, 66 W. Park Street - Stop by for fun at Pam and Dave's beautiful beading tables. facebook.com/pages/Neeley-Designs-Bead-Shop/453115814793489

12. Butte Stuff, 55 W. Park Street - Butte gifts and custom gifts. facebook.com/ButteStuff

13. Twisted Designs, 47 W. Park Street - Stop by for handmade gifts with Teen center crafts on display. In-store discounts. Spiderman is rumored to appear at the store between 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm. Facebook.com/TwistedCrafter

14. Kelli Sullivan, Artist, 45 W. Park Street - Original artwork. Holiday and non-holiday themed paintings including historic Butte buildings.

15. Gamer's Cafe, 15 W. Park Street - Live models in windows by Jade Hair Studio and Spa. facebook.com/pages/Gamers-Cafe/163472187045255 and facebook.com/pages/Jade-Hair-Studio-Spa/88214397830

16. Metals Sports Bar and Grill, 8 W. Park Street - A great sports bar at the historic intersection of Park and Main. facebook.com/pages/Metals-Sports-Bar-Grill/122883011088889

17. Martha U. Cooney, 8 W. Park Street, Suite 301 - Stop up to see the gallery and the great holiday gift ideas. Enter raffle to win Matha U. Cooney art piece. facebook.com/pages/Martha-U-Cooney-Art-Gallery/254024531419569

18. Geek Emporium, 129 W. Broadway - Jack Skellington from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is at it again! The Geek Emporium, along with Butte Halloween, will help the Pumpkin King reprise his role as Sandy Claws. Following the Children's Light Parade, Jack will be available for pictures (bring your own camera please) and will be handing out small tokens to each child that visits (while supplies last).

19. Quarry Brewing Co., 124 W. Broadway - Seasonal brews, old favorites, popcorn and good company at Butte's first brew pub. Enjoy the lights and then have a Butte-brewed craft beer!

20. Butte Jewelers, 53 W. Broadway - Stop in for music, special treats and surprises. On Facebook at buffalogallery.buttejewelers?fref=ts

21. Broadway Antiques, 42 W. Broadway - Stop by to see the large collection of antiques and collectibles in a beautifully restored building. facebook.com/antiques.broadway

22. Beautiful Things on Broadway, 27 W. Broadway - see what you will find at facebook.com/BeautifulThingsonBroadway

23. Sassy Consignment and Sales, 19 W. Broadway - Look for snacks and in-store deals and the vintage antiques and Butte memorabilia on display. facebook.com/SassySales

24. Old Butte Historical Adventures, 117 N. Main Street - Stop by for a tour or enjoy fudge and hot apple cider. facebook.com/pages/Old-Butte-Historical-Adventures/114302445257926

25. Kally's Korner, 102 N. Main Street - Stop in this classic (and classy) womens' clothing store for great gift ideas -- facebook.com/kallyskorner

26. Broadway and Main - Mountain Man Kettle Korn served fresh and hot by Mike and Theresa Duffy will be among outdoor vendors in the lot at Broadway and Main.

27. Sammi's Smoke Shop, 20 N. Main Street - Treats and deals in this Uptown center for e-cigs and tobacco accessories.

facebook.com/sammis.smokeshop.5?fref=ts

28. Beautiful Butte and Beyond, 21 N. Main Street - Great gift selection from one of the Uptown's newest stores.

29. 5518 Designs, 27 N. Main Street - Visit this unique store. facebook.com/5518designs

30. For Heaven's Cakes, 31-33 N. Main Street - Sweets including cupcakes and macaroons, and hot espresso and other drinks. facebook.com/ForHeavensCakesButteMt/

31. Venus Rising Espresso, 128 W. Granite Street - Cool music and hot drinks. Facebook.com/VenusRisingEspressoHouse

32. Hennessy Market, 32 E. Granite Street - Treats and special discounts in store. facebook.com/HennessyMarket

33. Science Mine, 32 E. Granite Street (downstairs) - The Science Mine, located in the basement below the Hennessy Market, is a hands-on science discovery center offering a unique play and learn experience with a wide range of exhibits and activities relating to science, art, and technology exploration. Encouraging hands on interactions; admission is free! facebook.com/sciencemineorg/

34. Northwestern Energy, 11 E. Park Street - Stop by for live choral music in the Auditorium of the Northwestern Energy general office building.

35. Rudolph’s Furniture, 65 E. Park Street - See what’s left at the ongoing going out of business sale at long-time Uptown business Rudolph’s Furniture. www.facebook.com/Rudolphs-Furniture-and-Mattresses-Butte-104797782890833/

36. Whitehead's Cutlery, 71 E. Park Street - Look for sharp deals on cutlery, skates and hunting knives. facebook.com/pages/Whiteheads-Cutlery/402808003081294

37. Rediscoveries, 83 E. Park Street - Eclectic collection of dolls, antiques and vintage costumes for rent. Look for antique doll display in the windows and maybe a few other special surprises.

38. Broadway Cafe, 302 E. Broadway - Live music by Madelynn Lafave from 6 pm to 8 pm. Look for special holiday treats for guests this evening.

39. Headframe Spirits, 21 S. Montana Street - Hot cider (boozy and not boozy) and other holiday spirits in the Tasting Room. facebook.com/HeadframeSpirits

40. Second Edition Books, 112 S. Montana Street - Great collection of new and used books on Montana and many other subjects. Stop by for discounts on purchases during stroll hours. facebook.com/SecondEditionBooksButte

41. Rusted Metal, 117 W. Galena Street - This home furnishing, antique, and consignment store located in Uptown Butte is full of pleasant surprises and great gift ideas..facebook.com/rustedmetalbutte/

42. Sweetgrass Rods - 121 W. Galena Street - Handmade bamboo fly rods under the direction of master craftsman, Glenn Brackett in Uptown Butte. facebook.com/SweetgrassRods/

43. Caution: Ice All Across the Hill on December 9th

Mark your calendar and plan to enjoy the shenanigans on December 9th at the 17th Annual Ice Sculpting Contest. See the chips fall and nearly 50 sculptures appear from frozen blocks of ice that weigh more than 340 pounds! Stop by at 5 pm for the dedication of the Rotary Tree at the corner of East Park and Arizona in the new Victory Circle. Join the tree lighting ceremony! Free light up roses for the first 50 children provided by Mainstreet Uptown Butte.

Special Thanks to our very special sponsors --

o Northwestern Energy

o Glacier Bank

o Butte Silver Bow and Chief Executive Dave Palmer

o KXLF-TV

o WET Technologies

o members of Mainstreet Uptown Butte

Also many thanks and season's blessings too to Stroll supporters 5518 Designs, Steele's, Park 217 Restaurant, M&M Bar and Cafe, Metals Sports Bar & Grill, Taco del Sol and The Pita Pit.