Senator: Our Daily Location is None of Your Business

(U.S. Senate)—U.S. Senator Jon Tester today took a strong position on a historic case being heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, Carpenter v. United States.

“When Montanans drive to school, enter a doctor's office, or hike in the mountains, the government has no business tracking us. Warrantless searches of cell phone data are a disgusting violation of our personal freedoms. The Supreme Court must do the right thing and protect our civil liberties; there is far too much at stake to forsake our right to privacy.”

Carpenter v. United States asks the question of whether it’s legal for the government to obtain historical cell phone records, revealing the location and movements of a cellphone user, from wireless providers without a warrant.



