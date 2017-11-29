This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Check Your Briefs
President lobbies senate to pass tax bill: Daines among holdoutsNov. 28, 2017
The president went to congress today to lobby for the passage of his tax bill. Senator Daines of Montana is one of six Republican senators who have reservations about the bill. Daines has said that the tax reboot, as it is now written, would harm small businesses, Roll Call reports.
Coping with groping: WAPO lays out Trump cluster of accusersNov. 22, 2017
As America's entertainment and news industry elite cope with accusations of sexual misconduct, the Washington Post enumerates the accusations against the man who is tycoon, TV star and commander in chief.
Uber paid off thieving hackersNov. 21, 2017
Uber, the ride sharing company, paid off the very hackers that breached its system in October 2016. The breach involved the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data, and then kept the breach a secret from authorities for more than a year, Bloomberg reported.
Rose suspended in wake of allegationsNov. 21, 2017
The ubiquitous TV newsman Charlie Rose finds himself in a thorny situation. He has been suspended by CBS, and distribution of his PBS program has been halted. Rose has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the presence of his female employees and female job candidates, the Guardian reports.
Mugabe resignsNov. 21, 2017
Robert Mugabe has resigned as President of Zimbabwe after 37 years in power, the world's media outlets report.
City Desk
Top news stories for November 29, 2017
Click the image to listen to today's top stories.
