Montana’s own Senator Jon Tester, senior member of Montana’s congressional delegation has the honor of sponsoring this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree celebrations.

These celebrations will culminate in a tree lighting ceremony on December 6th.

Senator Tester has invited Ridley Brandmayr, sixth grader from Bozeman, to help him light the tree. In a statement, Senator Tester said about his choice, “Ridley has shown incredible strength, determination, perseverance and passion, Ridley will represent Montana well and I look forward to celebrating this Christmas season with the Brandmayr family and every Montanan.”

On Monday, November 27, 2017 the tree arrived at the U.Rs Capitol. After leaving Kootenai National Forest in Montana it mad stops in 13 different cities across Montana.



“The 79—foot Engelmann Spruce arrived in Washington D.C. yesterday. We brought part of Montana to Washington D.C.,” said Senator Tester

