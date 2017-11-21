City Desk





The nominations have been received and a distinguished citizen has been selected as the Grand Marshal to be honored to help turn on the lights during the tree lighting ceremony at the Courthouse Rotunda and lead the Children's Light Parade.





Dolores Cooney has been selected for this role for 2017, for many good reasons.





For many years, Dolores has been a force of positive energy in the community. She was born in Butte, and among friends is still known by her childhood nickname "Punchy."

It is an apt name, reflecting her persistence and determination over various years to knock down obstacles and to making wonderful things happen as the curator of the World Museum of Mining, as an artist member of the Main Stope Gallery, and, most recently as an agent of hope and change for the Science Mine.

Over the past year, she coordinated the Family Area at the 2017 Montana Folk Festival, helped bring the Color and Light Festival to Butte which topped off a renowned summer exhibit that she helped coordinate at the Foreground Gallery in the IBRC that brought to Butte the work of color theorists Josef and Anni Albers.

Through it all, she has worked to find connections and collaborate with different groups and individuals quietly and effectively for the betterment of the community.

"Thank you, Dolores, we know what you have done, and we have admired your efforts that have resulted in so many good things in Butte for several years," said George Everett of Mainstreet Uptown Butte. "She has been the embodiment of the wisdom in the expression, 'Be well, do good work, and keep it from the authorities'."



Other nominees were put forward and any of them would have been worthy of recognition.



Nominations were received for the Orphan Girl Theatre, The Main Stope Gallery, the staff of the Charles W. Clark Chateau and the volunteers and artists of the Imagine Butte Resource Center, clearly indicating that the arts are alive and vibrant in our community.





For details about the tree lighting ceremony, children's light parade, or other details about the upcoming Stroll to be held this Friday, December 1st from 5 pm to 10 pm, contact George Everett at 565-2249, or visit www.facebook.com/uptownbutte.

