City Desk

"The risks are given to the unsuspecting consumer and the poor workforce. ….The benefits are only for the Corporations, for the money makers." - Cesar Chavez, legendary Labor leader, UFW co-founder, Social Justice Activist

Wednesday, Nov 29:

Dorothy Day (Servant of God), social justice activist, proud IWW member, devout Catholic, ex-communist dies. She established the Catholic Worker Movement, a pacifist movement that continues to combine direct aid for the poor and homeless with nonviolent direct action on their behalf. (Pope Francis mentioned Dorothy Day 3 separate times during his historic 2015 speech to Congress) -1980

Southern California, faculty at Claremont Colleges attempts Union recognition while working with organizers for the I.W.W. (Industrial Workers of the World), fondly known as the "Wobblies" or "Wobs." -2000

Thursday, Nov 30:

Mother Jones died age 100; “I’m not a lady, I’m a hell-raiser!” A founder of the IWW, organizer for the Knights of Labor and the United Mine Workers. Her rallying cry was famous: "Pray for the dead and fight like hell for the living." A century ago, Mother Jones was a celebrated organizer and agitator, the very soul of the modern American labor movement. At coal strikes, steel strikes, railroad, textile, and brewery strikes, Mother Jones was always there, stirring the workers to action and enraging the powerful. Famous for her bravado, when she and 3,000 women were released from jail after being held all night they marched straight to the hotel housing the militia and ate the breakfast set out for the soldiers. -1930

Union members and activists, protesting corporate greed, shut down World Trade Organization meeting, Seattle, Washington. -1999

Friday, Dec 1:

Butte Montana: Rustling card system put in place by the Anaconda Mining and Smelter Company. “Agitators" identified by company spies are refused cards and work. The system was seen as un-American and undemocratic by the workers and marked the end of the closed shop in Butte. Cards were denied to anyone who complained about unsafe conditions, wages or the cards themselves and had tangible chilling effect on all workers. -1912

The Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association (YGDNA) became the first nurses in Ohio to engage in a mass resignation or “strike.” According to the American Nurses Association, it may have been the first concerted action by nurses in a labor dispute in the nation.-1966

Saturday, Dec 2:

The Oakland General Strike is called for today by the AFL. AFL workers from 142 Unions around Oakland walk off their jobs, bus drivers, teamsters, sailors, machinists, cannery workers, railroad porters, waiters, waitresses, cooks. For over 2 days, Oakland is shut down. Over 100,000 participated in the strike. During 1946 4.5 million workers struck, the greatest number in American history. The Corporate interest retaliated by passing Taft-Hartley Act of 1947, which even today continues to undermine America's labor movement. -1946

The U.S. Senate votes to condemn Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wisc.) for bringing “the Senate into dishonor and disrepute.” McCarthy was a glory-seeking opportunist who destroyed lives by falsely accusing thousands of Americans, almost exclusively supporters of Unions, Civil Rights, and progressive causes, of being Communists traitors. (In 2014 Sen. Daines (R-MT) used blatant "McCarthyism" throughout his Senate campaign falsely accusing his opponent of being a “Communist”.) -1954

Sunday, Dec 3:

US Supreme Court jails Samuel Gompers and other Union organizers for violating an injunction against Buck's Stove & Range Co. Gompers' famously said, "Show me the country that has no strikes and I'll show you the country in which there is no liberty." -1906

Arrests began today in Middleton, N.J., of Union teachers striking in violation of a no-strike law. 228 educators were jailed for 7 days before they were released following the Education Association's agreement to take the dispute to mediation. -2001

Monday, Dec 4:

Labor leader Cesar Chavez is jailed for 20 days for refusing to end United Farm Workers' grape boycott. -1970

The U.S. Department of Labor reports employers slashed 533,000 jobs the month before, the most in 34 years, as Bush's Great Recession surged. The unemployment rolls had risen for 7 months before and continued to soar for another 10 months. -2008

Tuesday, Dec 5:

A Wildcat Strike occurred at the Dodge truck plant in Detroit, Michigan, one of many “illegal” wartime strikes waged by the underpaid and exploited workforce. -1944

Ending a 20-year split, the two largest labor federations in the U.S. merge to form the AFL-CIO, with a membership estimated at 15 million. -1955

This Week in Labor History is compiled by Kevin D. Curtis