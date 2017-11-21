City Desk

by Tyler Morrison

for ButteNews.net



Thanksgiving is one of those holidays to make one wax nostalgic of comfortable food and company. A time to catch up with friends and family, and have a relaxed day without all the stress and rush of common living. Unless you're the cook.

The anxiety typically sets in about a week beforehand. How long does this bird need to thaw? How many last unaccounted-for guests are going to stop by for a surprise visit? At what point in the day, exactly, is Uncle Joe going to try and put his trousers on the dog from an overabundance of good cheer (and table wine)? While nothing can eliminate every kitchen gremlin you'll encounter, and nobody has been able to fix Uncle Joe, there are a few small things you can do to make feeding the Thanksgiving crowd a little less stressful.

1. Make the gravy ahead of time. Sounds crazy, right? Simply fortifying a pre-bought turkey gravy mix with the pan drippings can usually pass for a homemade gravy, but making a gravy with a simple roux, some left-over aromatics, and chicken broth while the turkey is cooking can be a real time saver. Simply set aside in the saucepan while the bird is in the oven. Add your defatted drippings to the pan and warm through at the last minute, and no one will be the wiser.

2. Cook the bird early. Everyone knows meat needs to rest. A turkey will have to rest for at least 30 minutes out of the oven. I'll take mine out of the oven as much as 2 hours ahead of time! Not only does the extra rest improve the quality of the roast, but it gives you precious extra time with your oven real estate. Wait until just before serving to carve and serve with hot gravy.

3. Don't skip the salad! Salads and veggie trays can be made in advance and should be served with every crowded event. Sure, they're healthy (if that's your thing) but they add color to the table, take no time away from hot dishes, and keep sneaky little fingers away from everything else until you're ready to serve.

4. Appetizers. The bigger the army of mouths to feed, the more time you may need in the kitchen. In addition to vegetable trays and the like, some pre-prepared deli turkey rolls or finger sandwiches can be served early and will buy you extra time so you don't feel rushed to get dinner on the table.

5. Potluck makes the best luck. I'm always guilty of insisting that I alone will cook EVERYTHING. Try to relax your stranglehold of control and let people contribute dishes. It fills up the table and makes people feel useful. Just promise yourself to not mention anything about that horrible jello-marshmallow abomination that always shows up. Every. Time.

6. Thaw the bird safely! At least one of you read that sentence at the beginning of the article and realized their turkey is still an arctic paperweight. My mother used to leave the frozen bird in lukewarm water overnight before Thanksgiving. DO NOT DO THIS. While I obviously survived, (and fairly certain I was granted an as-yet undiscovered superpower) this is not the recommended way of thawing a turkey. Of course, the correct way to safely defrost is with the refrigerator, we're past that, now, aren't we? Cover the turkey-cicle in COLD water in a clean sink and refill with COLD water every 45 minutes. This is still going to take 5-7 hours but is a preferable alternative to knocking off a handful of family members.

None of these tips are going to completely remove the anguish of burnt rolls or dropped casseroles, of which you are guaranteed at least one. But in the end, one of these tidbits may take a little of the weight off of your shoulders. When you look back at a family gathering, you don’t remember all the work. You'll remember the happy faces, the silly stories told around the table, and how surprisingly good your dog looks in dockers.