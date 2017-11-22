This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Latest News Top news stories for November 22, 2017
Check Your Briefs
Uber paid off thieving hackersNov. 21, 2017
Uber, the ride sharing company, paid off the very hackers that breached its system in October 2016. The breach involved the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data, and then kept the breach a secret from authorities for more than a year, Bloomberg reported.
Rose suspended in wake of allegationsNov. 21, 2017
The ubiquitous TV newsman Charlie Rose finds himself in a thorny situation. He has been suspended by CBS, and distribution of his PBS program has been halted. Rose has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the presence of his female employees and female job candidates, the Guardian reports.
Mugabe resignsNov. 21, 2017
Robert Mugabe has resigned as President of Zimbabwe after 37 years in power, the world's media outlets report.
Call for comprehensive homelessness solution dead rightNov. 8, 2017
ButteNews.net
Those who call for a "community-wide" solution for homelessness in Butte are dead right, says Standard reporter Mike Smith in this editorial.
Virginia Democrats send message to GOPNov. 8, 2017
ButteNews.net
Virginia voters sent an anti-Trump message to the GOP yesterday when Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's gubernatorial election, the Washington Post reports.
City Desk
Top news stories for November 22, 2017
Click on the image to listen to today's top stories.
Latest News
- Top news stories for November 22, 2017
- Christmas Stroll Button Design Winners Announced
- MAINSTREET UPTOWN BUTTE ANNOUNCES STROLL MARKET
- BREAKFAST IS ON SANTA FOR BUTTE KIDS DECEMBER 9TH IN UPTOWN BUTTE
- Top news stories for November 21, 2017
- Petitioners to Zinke: Keep Public Lands the Way They Are
- Top news stories for November 20, 2017
- This Week in Labor History - Nov 22 – 28
- St. James Healthcare Receives National Recognition for Performance Leadership
- Top news stories for November 16, 2017
- How to distinguish between the cold and flu
- Legislators Back in Helena to Make Tough Budget Decisions
- Top news stories for November 14, 2017
- Author combines love of dance and words in middle grade novel
- Top news stories for November 13, 2017