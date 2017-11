Nov. 21, 2017Uber, the ride sharing company, paid off the very hackers that breached its system in October 2016. The breach involved the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers. The company paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the data, and then kept the breach a secret from authorities for more than a year, Bloomberg reported.



Nov. 21, 2017The ubiquitous TV newsman Charlie Rose finds himself in a thorny situation. He has been suspended by CBS, and distribution of his PBS program has been halted. Rose has been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the presence of his female employees and female job candidates, the Guardian reports. Nov. 21, 2017Robert Mugabe has resigned as President of Zimbabwe after 37 years in power, the world's media outlets report.Those who call for a "community-wide" solution for homelessness in Butte are dead right, says Standard reporter Mike Smith in this editorial.

Virginia voters sent an anti-Trump message to the GOP yesterday when Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's gubernatorial election, the Washington Pos t reports.