Mugabe resignsNov. 21, 2017
Robert Mugabe has resigned as President of Zimbabwe after 37 years in power, the world's media outlets report.
Call for comprehensive homelessness solution dead rightNov. 8, 2017
Those who call for a "community-wide" solution for homelessness in Butte are dead right, says Standard reporter Mike Smith in this editorial.
Virginia Democrats send message to GOPNov. 8, 2017
Virginia voters sent an anti-Trump message to the GOP yesterday when Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's gubernatorial election, the Washington Post reports.
Martz remembered tomorrow at Civic CenterNov. 3, 2017
The life of former Montana Governor Judy Martz will be celebrated tomorrow at 11 am at the Butte Civic Center. She currently lies in state in the Capitol rotunda. Martz died at age 74 after a long bout with pancreatic cancer.
Judy Martz, Montana's first and only woman governor to date dies at 74October 30, 2017
Today, Montana lost it's only female governor to date. Judy Martz passed away at the age of 74. She was the 22nd Governor of Montana, her term ran from January 1, 2001, to January 3, 2005.
