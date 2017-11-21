City Desk

The Christmas Stroll on Friday, December 1st, has prompted an encore market for vendors and customers who may miss the summer Butte Farmers' Market on West Park.

Some of the same vendors familiar to those who frequented the summer farmers' market will be there to show off their jewelry, fabric arts, pottery, handmade soap, and more.

From 5 pm to 9 pm, several vendors will be set up inside at 43 W. Park to show and sell their handmade crafts for holiday gifts.

The market will be sharing the space with the World Museum of Mining which will also have displays about Butte's signature tourist attraction as well as several unique holiday gift ideas for sale

For details about the Stroll Crafter's Market or other details about the upcoming Stroll to be held on Friday, December 1st from 5 pm to 10 pm, contact Mainstreet Uptown Butte at 565-2249, or visit www.facebook.com/uptownbutte.

https://www.facebook.com/events/142445636391353/






