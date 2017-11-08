City Desk

"Radical action must be taken to do away with the efforts of arrogant and selfish greed on the part of the Capitalist." - President Teddy Roosevelt, Progressive Republican, Progressive Party founder

Wednesday, Nov 22:

“The Uprising of the 20,000.” Led by 19-year-old Clara Lemlich, over 20,000 female garment workers go strike in New York; a Judge tells arrested pickets: “You are on strike against God!” The first major successful strike by female workers in American history ended in February with Union contracts bringing a reduction in work hours to 52 hours per week and better pay. (…and God was pleased.) -1909

President John F. Kennedy is assassinated. A friend of Labor, Kennedy a year earlier had issued Executive Order 10988, which authorized Unionization and collective bargaining rights for federal workers. Many states would later follow the example set by Kennedy. -1963

Thursday, Nov 23:

Army troops, paid by mine owners, were sent to Cripple Creek, Colorado to crush striking WFM coal miners and protect profits. 600 WFM Union members were thrown into a military bullpen and held for weeks without charges. When a lawyer arrived with a writ of habeas corpus, General Bell, who led the repression, responded “Habeas corpus, hell! We’ll give ‘em post mortems!” When miners complained that the imprisonment was a violation of their constitutional rights, one anti-Union/pro-Capitalist judge replied, “To hell with the Constitution; we’re not following the Constitution!”(The “radical” WFM Union was founded in Butte Montana and would become instrumental in the founding of the IWW) -1903

Workers employed at Walmart, the nation’s largest private-sector employer, strike nationwide for better wages and working conditions. Walmart, whose net sales in 2011 were 443.9 billion, pays its 1.4 million workers in the U.S. an average of 8.81/hour. A third of Walmart’s workers are forced to rely of Government assistance. -2012

Friday, Nov 24:

Anna Louise Strong born on this day, Seattle, Washington, labor activist, author. During the Everett, Massacre Strong was hired by the New York Evening Post to report on the bloody conflict between the Industrial Workers of the World (or "Wobblies") and the army of armed private guards hired by Everett mill owners to protect profits. She soon became an impassioned and articulate spokesperson for workers' rights. -1885

Mollie Steimer, Unionist, anti-war activist, free-speech campaigner, sentenced to 15-year in prison for handing out pro-peace leaflets, is deported to Soviet Russia. A victim of the Red Scare in America, she was soon a victim of the Red Terror in Russia. -1921

Saturday, Nov 25:

Amid a strike for Union recognition by 395,000 steelworkers, 250 American workers accused of "Communism" were deported to Russia during America's first "Red Scare". The Red Scare became an important tool of greedy Capitalists who used peoples fear to crush Union activity and protect profits. -1919

Teachers strike in St. Paul, Minn., the first organized walkout by teachers in the country. The month-long “Strike for Better Schools” involving 1,100 teachers and principals, led to a number of reforms in the way schools were administered and operated. -1946

Sunday, Nov 26:

4 months before the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, a sweatshop in Newark, New Jersey, catches fire, killing at least 24 women and girls. 6 young women burn to death and 19 more dies when they leap from the fourth-story windows. The fire made national news and more than 100,000 people flocked to the scene the next day. The only door from which the women could flee was locked to protect company profits. A coroner’s jury a month later deemed the fire the result of human error: “They died from misadventure and accident.” -1910

Death of Paul Lafargue, French revolutionary Socialist. He wrote the book “The Right to Be Lazy” about the importance of leisure in 1893 while in prison. -1911

Monday, Nov 27:

In West Virginia, during a UMW coal miners’ strike Governor Cornwell proclaims martial law in Mingo County to protect mine owner profits and interests. -1920

The pro-labor musical revue, “Pins & Needles,” opens on Broadway with a cast of Int’l Ladies Garment Workers Union members. Rehearsals were held at night and on weekends, and performances were all on Fridays and Saturdays to appease their bosses (i.e., keep their jobs). It ran for 1,108 performances before closing. In 1962, a 25th-anniversary edition of the score was released featuring Barbra Streisand. -1937

Tuesday, Nov 28:

National Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the precursor to IBEW, founded. The IBEW currently represents more than 750,000 members in utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing, railroads, and government. Today, the IBEW conducts apprenticeship programs under the auspices of the National Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (NJATC), which allows apprentices to "earn while you learn." -1891

In the wake of years of Free Market outsourcing and downsizing, Bell-Atlantic announced another 5,600 lay-offs. In response, 1,200 employees in Pennsylvania came to work in T-shirts that portrayed themselves as road kill on the information superhighway. Management suspended them all without pay when they refused to remove the shirts. -1994

This Week in Labor History is compiled by Kevin D. Curtis