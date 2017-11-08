City Desk

Butte, MT -- November 16, 2017 – St. James Healthcare announced it has been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health/iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Office of Rural Health (NOSORH) for overall excellence in patient outcomes reflecting top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the nation.

“We are very pleased with this award because our staff has worked diligently over the past several years to ensure the “best patient experience” for each and every patient. Receiving this award along with being named one of the 2017 Top 20 Rural Hospitals in the country is an independent acknowledgment of our success in providing quality care,” said Jay Doyle, President of St. James Healthcare.

The rankings are determined each year using iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX®, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. In partnership with NOSORH, iVantage Health Analytics has developed a data-driven program designed to identify excellence across a broad spectrum of indicators relevant to hospital performance and patient care. The Hospital Strength INDEXcaptures performance metrics for all rural and Critical Access Hospitals. More than 50 individual metrics are aggregated into three major categories and eight pillars to derive a single strength overall rating for each facility.

“It’s great to recognize these top performers who are excelling in managing risk, achieving higher quality, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, or operating at a lower cost than their peers,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of the Chartis Center for Rural Health. “These leaders serve as a benchmark for other rural facilities as they strive to achieve similar results and provide a blueprint for how to successfully run a hospital and serve their communities amidst today’s uncertainty and mounting pressures.”

