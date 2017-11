Those who call for a "community-wide" solution for homelessness in Butte are dead right, says Standard reporter Mike Smith in this editorial.

Virginia voters sent an anti-Trump message to the GOP yesterday when Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the state's gubernatorial election, the Washington Pos t reports.The life of former Montana Governor Judy Martz will be celebrated tomorrow at 11 am at the Butte Civic Center. She currently lies in state in the Capitol rotunda. Martz died at age 74 after a long bout with pancreatic cancer.Today, Montana lost it's only female governor to date. Judy Martz passed away at the age of 74. She was the 22nd Governor of Montana, her term ran from January 1, 2001, to January 3, 2005.The Urban Revitalization Agency has approved a $412,000 loan to a group of investors who plan to purchase the Finlen Hotel, the Montana Standard reported this morning.