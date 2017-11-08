City Desk

For ButteNews.net

By Diane Larson

Author, Susan Adrian, at the age of 13 was able to live out one of her young dreams, to dance the part of Clara in Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. “It was a dream come true. I really never knew if I would actually be able to make that happen,” said Susan. Several years later Susan would share some of her experiences in a new middle-grade fantasy-holiday book titled Nutcracked.

Susan Adrian, a native Californian was born in Los Angeles and moved with her family to northern California when she was six. She received her bachelor’s in English from UC Davis. Before she graduated Susan spent a year in England where she attended the University of Sussex.

After she graduated with her bachelor’s in English Susan got a job as a book seller in San Diego at Crown Press. While at Crown Press Susan met her husband, “we met, got engaged really quickly and moved to Walden Books,” said Susan. From Walden Books Susan went on to Academic Press. While copy editor was her main job Susan filled many other shoes, among them were designing parts of their website, production editing and even working in electronics.

During her early career, Susan intentionally stayed in the world of books, she explained, “that’s pretty much my passion, books and words, and moving words around in different ways.” Eventually this would lead to Susan authoring three books to date. Her most recent book is Nutcracked, which combines her love of words with an early passion, the ballet.

At the age of 8 Susan saw the Nutcracker for the first time. When the curtain came down, Susan said that “I told my mother that I wanted to be Clara.” For Christmas that year she received ballet lessons at a local studio. Susan explained that starting ballet at the age of 8 is relatively late, however her passion for the dance drove her forward.

She stayed with the local studio for a couple years then moved on to advanced classes. The advanced classes were in Sacramento. Sacramento was a 45 minute drive each way. But her mom took Susan almost every day, with the exception of Sundays, until Susan was sixteen.

Five years after she started ballet lessons, at the age of 13, Susan was chosen for Clara in that year’s production of The Nutcracker with the Sacramento Ballet Company.

Generally two girls are chosen to play Clara each year so that the work can be split up. That year they chose three and Susan was third cast. “It was just an amazing experience,” said Susan. “Being Clara, your kind of the star of the show even though you are not the most advanced dancer, and everything circles around you and your story,” said Susan.

In her book, Nutcracked, Susan uses some of her experiences to tell the story. She has many fond memories of her time as Clara. She described one such memory, “I remember being on stage in the night time scene where the tree grows, and the mice are chasing me around the stage, it was a matinee, and a little kid cried out from the audience, ‘watch out Clara’.”

Susan said, “I was just so touched by it in that moment. Because these little kids, they don’t know me but, I’m Clara to them.”

That year Susan got the chance to dance and be Clara for about 8 or 9 performances through the months of November and December. Her artistic director was Mrs. Barbara Crockett, someone who came to mean a great deal to Susan. Mrs. Crocket gave her advanced lessons, fitted her for her point shoes and best of all, and chose her to play Clara.

The dedication in the book reads, “For my mom, who got me to all of those classes and rehearsals and performances for years, and supported me through everything—and for Mrs. Crockett, who chose me to be her Clara. Some of this story is true.”

Susan had to quit dance at the age of 16 because she had sustained too many injuries. However, to this day, ballet remains a passion. It was a difficult thing to have to give up and for a time even the music playing in a department store around the holidays was a bit taxing for her because she would want to be dancing right along with the music, but her injuries made that impossible.

Working on this book brought that back home, so to speak, for Susan. “It was wonderful to fully circle around, embrace it again and dive into remembering that experience and then interpreting that experience in a different way.” Nutcracked, “Is such personal book for me,” said Susan.

Susan has been writing for about 17 years. She wrote for 15 years before her first book was published and released.

Nutcracked is her third published book. Tunnel Vision and The Dark at the End, are YA thrillers. Nutcracked is her first book for middle grade which is 8 to 12 year old and her publisher is Random House.

In Nutcracked, Georgie is 12 years old. She tries out for the nutcracker with her best friend, Kaitlyn. They are hoping that they can share the part of Clara. Georgie gets the part and her best friend does not. There is a theme throughout the book of changing friendship and how you hang on to friendship when circumstances change and when you are interested in different things.

Georgie discovers that every time she dances with her artistic director’s heirloom nutcracker she enters a magical world where the nutcracker becomes real, the mice are real, and the toys are real. The real nutcracker needs her help. It has been 200 years since they were cursed by Heir Drosselmeyer.

The real nutcracker needs Clara’s help to kill the mouse king, save his world and save his people. Well “that’s what he thinks he wants her to help with,” Susan said. To find out if it all happens you’ll have to head over to Books and Books, pick up a copy and read the delightful story.

Susan explained that she gravitates towards writing for young people. Her first book was an historical fiction and the heroine was 16. In her second the heroine was also 16. It was a voice she had and what she liked. “It’s just a natural voice for me,” said Susan.

Susan explained that the middle grade was a little challenging at first, but soon became even more natural. She described that as she writes she channels the character, becomes the age and the person to be able to tell their story. The same held true when acting, which she did for a spell in high school. “It’s just a matter of inhabiting the character and everything comes from that. “So for me the voice comes first, and then the character and the situation,” said Susan.

Once she has the voice, character and situation she follows that through. “I am what is called a pantser rather than a plotter,” said Susan.

A pantser, according to thewritepractice.com is someone who has “the freedom to take their novel in any direction they want. They have flexibility. They’re not following an outline.” A plotter it says, plots, plans out their novel ahead of time, knows what’s going to happen before they write it.

With the three books under to date Susan has become part of a large, strong community of YA authors and kid lit or middle grade writers. It is a strong tribe of people. “It gives you a freedom you don’t have if you are writing adult books,” explains Susan.

YA “isn’t a particular genre, it is just an age group so you can write anything in that age group.” A good example being her current book, Nutcracked, it is holiday and fantasy.

Susan is currently working on her next book to be published in She delves back into the fantasy world for her next book from Random House due to be published in 2019. This time she heads into world created by J.M. Barrie, Neverland.

The book, Forever in Neverland is a spin-off of the Peter Pan story. The protagonists’ are an autistic boy and his older sister. Both points of view being told in the book, both voices being expressed. The two go to visit their estranged grandparents in London and find out they are descendants of Wendy and their mother never told them.

The research for this book has been more intense. Autism, Susan explained, “hasn’t been represented an awful lot in middle grade, especially as a first person voice, so that’s the part that I need to make sure I get right. It is important to me that I get that autistic voice accurate,” said Susan.

The Nutcracked that we have today has taken five years to write, with several revisions getting the story just right.

Mikhail Baryshnikov said, “If you only dance experience is the Nutcracker, it will be a shock; hopefully shocking in a good way.”

If you have seen the Nutcracker ballet, you understand Baryshnikov’s words. Susan Adrian takes that world and bends it in new and fun ways.

This book would make a lovely gift for the holidays or just a fun thing to read with the family. It can be picked up at Books and Books, or online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble. And of course the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library has a copy as well.