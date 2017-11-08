City Desk

Thursday, November 16 6:00 pm

Third Floor Butte Public Library

During Hospice Month, November 2017, Easter Seals-Goodwill Highlands Hospice will host a community screening of the documentary, Seven Songs for a Long Life, which has aired on the PBS POV series. There will be a viewing of the film followed by a panel discussion.

Documentary Synopsis: Hospice care is rarely associated with singing and laughter, but at Strathcarron it's different. At this remarkable Scottish hospice center, patients face pain, uncertainty and the possibility of life's end with song and humor. Four years in the making, Seven Songs for a Long Life includes a hit parade of tunes belted out by patients and caregivers alike between reflections on life, love, and mortality. Sinatra and R.E.M. have never been sung with more heart. The film illuminates a journey we will all take eventually, and shows how the songs we love best can help guide us.

