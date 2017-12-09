This site uses a module created by best online poker sites.
Limbaugh flees before storm he called over-hypedSept. 8, 2017
Radio talk veteran Rush Limbaugh said that news coverage of Hurricane Irma was over-hyped and aimed at exacerbating fear of climate change and increasing ratings. He is now moving his broadcast out of the storm's path as he evacuates from Florida, the Daily Beast reports.
Trump wants to end DACA, asks congress to proceedSeptember 5, 2017
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), is in danger. The Trump administration announced this morning that it will end the program. In a statement issued, President Trump said, "I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws," reports NPR.
Residents near Lolo can return home, some mandatory evacuations still remainSeptember 5, 2017
The mandatory evacuation of about 200 homes near the Lolo area has been lifted. The evacuation order covered areas between Bass Creek Road and Hannaford Avenue. Evacuation orders remain in effect for persons living west of Highway 93 from the north side of South Kootenai Road to include Redtail Hawk Lane north to West County Line Road. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set up a Red Cross center, located at 100 Middle Burnt Fork Road in Stevensville. Ravaiil County Emergency Operations Center is available at 406-375-6650, reports local media.
Original Festival to be free in 2017ButteNews.net
Aug 25, 2017
Butte - Keeping with the spirit of Butte's other music festivals, the Original Festival will be free this year. Matt Boyle, the festival's organizer, made the announcement today at noon at the Original Mine Yard stage.
Persons who have already bought tickets may seek refunds or keep their tickets which will grant them free access to the festival's after parties. Those parties will take place on both nights of the event, Mr. Boyle said.
For information, go to originalfest.com.
Watch for more on the Original Fest at ButteNews.net.
Brucellosis found in Madison County herdButteNews.net
Aug. 25, 2017
A case of Brucellosis was found in a Madison County herd, the Montana Dept. of Livestock reported Thursday.
