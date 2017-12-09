City Desk

September 13, 2017

Butte, MT: The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department is accepting teams for the 2017 Women’s Volleyball league. The league runs from October 16th - December 18th. All games will be played at the Butte Civic Center annex.





Registration costs are $75.00 per team. The deadline to register is Friday, October 6th.

Roster forms are available online at co.silverbow.mt.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office in the Butte Civic Center between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Players must sign the Roster Form and Recreation Activity/Release Form before play starts.

Adult Co-Ed volleyball will begin in January 2017.





Contact Bob Lazzari at 406-497-6535 for more information.