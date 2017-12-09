City Desk



In conjunction with the Covellite International Film Festival, the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives will continue its Brown Bag Lunch series on Wednesday, September 13, with a presentation by Brian D’Ambrosio entitled Shot In Montana: A History of Big Sky Cinema.

For nearly a century, movies have been made in Montana. From mega hits with the biggest Hollywood stars to acclaimed independent films and forgettable flops, nearly a hundred movies have been made, in whole or in part, in Montana, and for the first time, this treasure trove of filmmaking has been thoroughly researched and documented.

In Shot in Montana: A History of Big Sky Cinema, Montana author Brian D’Ambrosio describes every movie, including the actors, directors, and shooting locations, and reveals fascinating stories and incidents that took place behind the cameras.

D'Ambrosio is a Montana journalist, author, and poet. He lives in Helena, where he writes for a variety of publications. His favorite subjects: history, architecture, biography, boxing, NHL tough guys, photography, forgotten inventors, and obscure American poets and authors. He is happy to sign copies of the book following the lecture.

The presentation will begin at noon and run about an hour at the Archives, 17 W. Quartz. Guests are encouraged to bring a sack lunch. Coffee and water will be provided.

Photo courtesy of Brian D'Ambrosio

Brown Bag Lunches are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month. Upcoming lectures will focus topics of local interest. For more information, contact the Archives at 782-3280.

