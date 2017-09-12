City Desk

September 12, 2017

ButteNews.net

Filmmakers from all over have begun to descend upon Butte, Montana. The reason for the invasion is the second annual Covellite International Film Festival.

Tonight at 4:30 pm, filmmakers, film goers, and volunteers were among those gathered at the Covellite Theater for a reception.

Those in attendance had a chance to speak with the filmmakers whose films will be screened throughout the festival.

There is such a wide variety of films offered this year, from holiday movies to horror, documentaries, shorts and this year they added two youth categories, youth international and youth domestic.

Viewing films is not the only fun that can be had at the festival. There are several filmmaker forums and workshops that are spread throughout the week.

The excitement begins tomorrow at the Opening Night Red Carpet at 7:00 pm at the Mother Lode Theatre.

For further information about the films and other events, you can check out their Facebook page at or visit their website.



ButteNews.net will be sharing more as the week progresses.