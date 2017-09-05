City Desk





Local Butte singer, Natasha Richter, began singing in her church when she was four. She knew from a tender age that singing was a passion of hers.

Just a few years later, at the age of seven, she began competing in talent contests.

At age 13, her appetite for music and competition drove her to participate in a national contest in Helena. Though not old enough to win a prize or ranking, she was able to compete against older students. “It was a great experience,” Natasha said.

Singing competition was her life for a few years.

Natasha made it to the state level competing in the Country Showdown, which according to their web site, has “a 36-year history rich in showcasing some of today’s hottest country stars.”

Natasha made it to the nationals in Talent Quest, the National Karaoke Singing Contest.

Today, Natasha and her mother, Patty Clements, co-own a company call Sweet TEA, an event entertainment company.

In conjunction with Sweet TEA, Natasha sings at weddings, corporate events, and other such gatherings.

Sweet TEA is also responsible for the Mining City Stars.

Mining City Stars is a singing competition. “This is my passion,” says Natasha. It has been held for about eight years and has grown considerably, the singer said.

This year Natasha has entered the 2017 National Anthem Singing Contest. She has entered using the anthem she sang at the Country Showdown. If you would like to vote for this talented local singer, you can go to http://www.nfrsocialarena.com/national_anthem_vote1#_=_.

The initial voting closes on the 15th of September. From the initial votes cast, 30 will be chosen, and from those 30, two will be chosen, then one.

Natasha is on page #5 of the nfr.socialarena.com website. Cast a vote her way, and Montana will be represented at the National Rodeo Finals.

