City Desk

for ButteNews.net

by Tyler Morrison







I am not generally a fan of conspiracy theories. I don’t think 911 was an inside job. I believe man landed on the moon. I’m even willing to entertain the idea (after a half bottle of chianti and some serious soul-searching) that George W Bush may, in fact, not be a senior member of a reptilian race secretly controlling the world.

There exists, however, no enlightened state of consciousness (with or without the aid of chianti) to convince me that the existence of squash is not a conspiracy. Every fall, just before the leaves start to turn, friends, family members, and neighbors start offering to generously share some of their squash bounty with you. I’ve even stepped out of my front door to see a 14 inch zucchini just sitting on my front step. Even lacking a ransom note, or a letter containing an intent to blackmail, the sudden generosity of neighbors and overwhelming amount and variety of squash, gourds, and “edible” pumpkin varieties still feels vaguely….threatening. Understanding the history of this simple plant can make it easier to accept its inevitable omnipresence.

Indigenous exclusively to the western hemisphere, squash was not known to Europeans until after the voyages of Columbus. Evidence in the form of carvings and painting of pottery suggests pre-Columbian Americans had been using squash as a food source for as long as eight-thousand years. When first discovered by the Europeans, only the seeds were eaten as the flesh was considered too hard to be of value and by selection developed more tender, fleshy squash. It is ironic that today the seeds are very often thrown away or composted.

From their Central American origins, squash plants were carried throughout North America. Squash was planted and cultivated and highly prized. Since the seeds could be dried, surplus produce could be stored for use during lean times, or readily carried on journeys. The initial settlers in both Massachusetts and Virginia, making note of the storing qualities of squash, and the nutrient rich nature of the plant, became great advocates.

One serving or one cup of acorn squash contains 145% of the daily recommended requirements for Vitamin A. It also contains Vitamin C, potassium, manganese, folate (folic acid), and 15% of the omega three fatty acids necessary to good health. Folate in acorn squash is important for a healthy body as it works to reduce homocysteine which is a byproduct of metabolism. Homocysteine can damage blood vessel walls. In this way, it may help prevent heart-attacks and strokes. It may also play a factor in colon health. Folic acid is also important for brain health, combining with Vitamin B12 to prevent nerve damage and brain shrinkage.

For these reasons, the vine became a staple of colonial gardens, making appearances in the plantation of both George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

When it comes to preparing squash, barely handling the item and treating it with gentle heat and seasoning should always be the primary goal.

Summer squash is excellent served raw in salads or on a crudités tray with party dips. Wash and trim the squash, then cut into sticks or round 'coins' just before serving.

The key to preparing summer squash is to avoid overcooking; tender-crisp is preferred to limp-mush. Slice the squash and steam or stir fry for only a few minutes until just tender, and serve hot with herbed butter. For interesting flavors, try seasoning summer squash with fresh herbs like basil, chives, dill, mint, parsley, and summer savory. Zucchini is particularly recommended for fresh ratatouille. Tomatoes, peppers, and squash mature in the garden around the same time.

Summer squash is best when cooked with as little water as possible to retain its subtle but unique flavors. Do not boil the fruits as the flavor and texture will be lost. For a real treat, trying grilling sliced squash seasoned with herbs. Use oil when grilling to prevent sticking, just a little on each slice. Squash, like eggplant, is like a blotter and will absorb a lot of oil if left to sit in it.

Because summer squash is picked in its tender, immature stage and is predominantly water, the fruits don't store well and should be used shortly after harvest. Whole squashes will keep for a few days in a perforated plastic bag in the refrigerator. Although you can blanch and freeze any surplus harvest, the quality is greatly reduced. You can, however, pickle the smaller fruits much like you would cukes.

So while the humble squash is simple enough to cook, and abundant this time of year, it all still seems a little too easy. A plant that grows without much help, had a direct role in the foundation of our country, AND is delicious? Maybe this particular conspiracy isn’t worth the loss of sleep, but I’ll keep the tinfoil hat, thank you. And the chianti.