City Desk



Above: Indie punkers Cloud Nothing play the Original fest this weekend



ButteNews.net

Keeping with the spirit of Butte’s other music festivals, the Original Festival will be free this year.

Matt Boyle, the festival’s organizer, made the announcement Friday at noon at the Original Mine Yard stage, the stage where the festival will be held.

Persons who have already bought tickets may seek refunds or keep their tickets which will grant them free access to the festival’s after parties. Those parties will take place on both nights of the event, Mr. Boyle said.

Boyle noted that the festival costs roughly $80,000 to put on, and he said that the operation had $56,000 so far. He said that the gap would be bridged with proceeds from the after-parties, donations and merchandise sales. Volunteers would be out with buckets, he said. He added that a daily $5.00 donation would be suitable.

This year’s lineup includes Cloud Nothings, Herobust and Twin Peaks.

Music begins at 5 pm on Friday, Sept. 8, and at 3 pm Saturday, Sept. 9, the festival’s web page says. The music ends at 11 pm, but the festival’s two after parties will rage on after that. They will be held at The Irish Times and the Silver Dollar Saloon. The Irish Times will feature electronic music, while the Silver Dollar will have live bands, Boyle said.







For more information, go to originalfest.com