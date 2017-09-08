City Desk

by Diane Larson\

September 8, 2017

Butte - “Music is in my blood, performing is my comfort zone,” says Tom Susanj, self proclaimed “regular Butte boy.”

Tom’s mother, Lorelei, a huge Elvis Presley fan, is the one who encouraged him to play guitar. His mother once told him that she, “loved hearing someone play and sing at parties when she was a teenager.”

Tom began to learn how to play guitar while attending East Junior High, however Tom said that “I just never felt good about what I was doing.” The real learning came “a year or two later,” said Tom, from a friend of his mother. Jeff LaFever worked at Albertsons here in Butte alongside Tom’s mother, Lorelei,and they became friends. Lorelei explained to Jeff how her son really wanted to learn guitar and needed someone who could teach him some essentials.

Jeff agreed to come over and teach Tom what he knew about music and playing guitar. They worked together for almost a year. Jeff taught Tom how to play songs that he knew and how to play by ear. “I still don’t read music very well, but, I can sit down and listen to something and build it from what I hear, said Tom.

Jeff would come over about twice a week until such a time that he felt that he had taught Tom everything he could. From that point it was up to Tom to continue or not. Thankfully for the people of Butte, continue he did.

The music of the early 1960s had an impact on Tom, groups such as Dave Clark Five and others that entered the states during the British Invasion. Then during the 1970s Tom was really influenced by the singer-songwriters of the time, such as James Taylor. “I like ballads and the singer-songwriter tunes seem to be what fits my voice, explained Tom.

The music that Tom plays while performing he calls, “Baby-Boom-Pop,” a term he feels that best describes the era he pulls from.

Tom has played several locations, from Billings to Hawaii and in between. He has played small venues and larger ones such as the Civic Center. At the Civic Center he performed in the show called A History of Rock n’ Roll.

For a few years Tom performed with two other men and they called themselves the Summit Valley Band. One of the members moved away and another was in an accident so the band dismantled. Tom admits to missing the camaraderie of the band. However, he says that he enjoys performing on his own these days, it suits his life style at this time better.

Tom has been performing for Butte audiences for about 45 years, he began performing in front of crowds at the age of 15.

Through the years, Tom has collected some fun stories from the road that he shares.

One such story begins at a wedding at the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox church. He was in the loft with the musicians. As the wedding party began their exit from the church one of the gentlemen in the wedding party got the cuff of his pants caught on the bottom of a pew. He was trying, inconspicuously, to free himself from the pew while the woman on his arm, not knowing at all that he was stuck, was tugging at him, trying to get him to move along. This was going on for a bit, and the whole time Tom is above them in the loft watching the entire escapade. The fellow trying to free himself and the woman trying to get him to move along. Tom was desperately trying not to let the situation get the better of him while he sang, but alas, it did get the better of him and he just lost it, right there in the church.

Another story takes place right around Thanksgiving. Tom had just finished playing at one of the local nursing homes. It was wintery and icy outside. Tom was loading his equipment into his car and he slipped and broke his foot. But getting it looked at and fixed had to be delayed because he was scheduled to play at The Post soon after. Tom got to The Post, hauled all his equipment up the stairs making several trips. He played the entire session. Once he was finished, Tom loaded everything back into his car, taking those stairs again several times, got in his car and headed directly to the ER. The broken foot was confirmed and casted. Tom was off work until March of that year. Guitar playing and singing in a dangerous business.

Hauling the equipment that is needed for each performance can be a huge chore (not just dangerous) in itself. In recent years Tom has replaced that heavy bulky equipment with a Bose system. It is more compact and produces better sound. “It can be transported in my car and set up in 20 minutes,” said Tom.

Most recently you can find Tom playing his guitar and singing at Tom and Tina’s Goodwill Tavern at 703 North Montana Street. Tom really enjoys this venue and says, “They have been treating the local musicians really well.”

Tom is also playing in Virginia City at the Save Our Buildings (SOB) fundraiser on September 8. This fundraiser for the fire department is something that Tom really enjoys and likes being a part of. “What is more important in a town made of wood then the fire department,” says Tom.

When he is not performing, Tom works as a social worker. He recently began working for HI Case Management. He does case management for developmentally disabled persons, “we oversee and advocate for them,” said Tom. Prior to this he worked for Western Montana Mental Health and at the Crisis House. In years past Tom has also worked in sales, and in TV and other media. The reason he changed careers he explained, “The older I got the more humanistic I became.”

“No matter what kind of stress is going on in my life, [singing and playing for a crowd] is like throwing a warm blanket around me,” Tom describes performing. He goes on to explain, “When I get positive response from the crowd it makes me feel like I’m bringing some joy to people and that gives me joy.”

