by Diane Larson

September 8, 2017

Butte - The Covellite Cinema Club and Institute (CCCI) is the brain child of filmmaker Raj Amit Kumar. He wanted to start a weekly screening series. The idea is to explore the world of filmmaking with filmmakers and other persons related to the film, and also to explorer the world of filmmaking with the audience.

According to their mission statement, this film institute seeks to “promote film and film culture in Butte, and across Montana, by bringing films and filmmakers to Butte.”

Don Andrews of Covellite International Film Festival (CIFF) is founding member of the CCCI with Kumar and explains the idea behind CCCI, “Our goal is to create an educational space to talk about films and explore films.”

Recently they screened the 1980 film Raging Bull. Raging Bull starred Robert De Niro who won Academy Award for best actor. The film also won the Academy Award for best film editing by Thelma Schoonmaker. For this screening they brought in professional boxer Eric Hempstead from Anaconda, MT to join Kumar in the discussion that followed the screening.



The films vary. One Sunday they screened the 1988 comedy, Coming to America with Eddie Murphy. The panel consisted of Prince Zulu of Nongoma, Mokai Malope, and Nkikhelo Msomi the three gentlemen from Nongoma, South Africa that had spent the summer in Butte. The discussion went from marriage to class to how things are portrayed as African, whether they are portrayed accurately and so on. Andrews explained that it was one of the best discussions that they have had.

“No matter what the movie is you can get some great discussion out of it, all movies have merit,” said Andrews. A movie is how someone sees the world, “this is someone perception of the world, and let’s talk about that perception, explains Andrews.

The club and the festival are connected. The club was born out of the festival. Without the festival, Kumar wouldn’t be here. He was going to shoot a film in New York and Andrews said to him, “you should shoot in Butte,” Kumar’s answer to that was, “where is Butte.” However once he got here, Andrews says of Kumar, “he has been endlessly inspired by this place and he wants to help make this place a bigger international film community and has been working hard to bring filmmakers here.” Since he arrived, Kumar has also been helping with the festival.

The CCCI is about creating an educational space, and is only one step in what is yet to come.

Another project in the works is a school for filmmakers.

“Our platform is a little bit different from most film schools,” says Andrews. He goes on to say that when he went to film school he did learn a lot, “but I didn’t learn how to make a feature film,” says Andrews. That is what they want to gear their program towards. “So the screenings and creating educational space is step one,” explains Andrews.

They would like to take the CCCI and turn it into a on the job education training system. People would come, train and study. The goal is that at the end of the program you walk out with a finished feature film that goes to market.

CIFF is renovating a building over on 61 West Broadway and putting a studio in there, “and we want to make that an educational space,” says Andrews. Students can come here and learn how to make movies and learn how to market them as well. Andrews explained that at the end, once a student has a finished product, “if the film makes money you just pay your tuition cost off.”

The expected length of the program is 18 months to two years, which may very well be more appealing to students and serious filmmakers then the traditional 4 year university program.

“You get out there quicker, and you make connections,” said Andrews. The students will work with people in the industry. The school will bring people in from all over the world to help. For example, also knowledge of cinematographers from India and people from Brazil to really make this an international filmmaking experience.

The main goal is to not only give the student all the necessary tools they will need, but how to put those tools together to complete a feature film. “We really want to give filmmakers a head start getting into film,” explains Andrews.

CCIF & CCCI want to build local film-making as well as film viewing. They wish to also promote independent artists and audiences. CCCI is an opportunity to keep the interest peaked in films, filmmakers, not only in Butte but internationally.

Free educational screenings are offered on each Sunday, unless otherwise stated, at 7:00 pm at the Covellite Theater.







