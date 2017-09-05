City Desk







ButteNews.net

by Diane Larson

photo by Jim Larson

September 8, 2017

Butte - According to Don Andrews of the Covellite International Film Festival, the 2017 festival has been expanded to five and a half days and is screening 120 films. Last year there were three and a half day with 90 films. There will be workshops and forums each day of the festival. A big growth spurt, but it may be the last spurt in a few years, explained Andrews.

The schedule for this year has been set-up so that there is less competition between films, workshops and forums. The festival goer can have a better experience and be able to attend more without the worry of having to choose film over workshop.

Besides the growth in days and films the Covellite has added a Covellite Cinema Club and Institute (CCCI) this year. The CCCI consists of screening a film followed by a panel discussion. There are plans in the works to create a filmmaking school as well. The workshops and classes are an integral part of the film festival and the education process.

There are several interesting workshops and forums scheduled. One of them features Trevor Cable, who is the editorial manager for Laika Studios in Portland. He will do a workshop on post production work flow. Brian Hathaway, a feature film editor and commercial editor who works in LA, will help with that workshop. Avid Studios will sponsor the post production workshop as well as run one of the filmmaker forums on tech talk.

Other topics include the follies of independent filmmaking such as common or even un-common mistakes that happen on film sets. Of particular interest to Andrews is a forum on film incentives. “We need to have all of our ducks in a row and put out factual information,” says Andrews before the session in 2019. Andrews said that he would like to get a good group of filmmakers together and brainstorm legislative those in the business on this important issue.

Speaking about the 2016 festival “I thought it was almost perfect last year; it did exactly what we wanted it to do,” said Andrews. The goal was get their names out there, meet filmmakers and introduce them to the best place to make films. Andrews said that the “whole point of the film festival is, we want to make films here and we want to create a larger film community.” It is his belief that Butte is a great place to grow a filmmaking industry. This could bring so much to the community.

Because of the film festival last year, there are three films that are in different stages of production here in Butte.

They are, Raj Amit Kumar’s film Shopping Mall, and the U.S. portion of a documentary about a Zulu prince who comes to Butte. Another filmmaker out of New York, Dana Morgan is eyeing Butte for her film Firefly Wishes. “She wants to come back to Montana and shoot the feature here,” said Andrews.

Andrews explained, “What we want the festival to do is bring films here, bring work here. To show Butte off for what it is.” The filmmakers that have visited Butte love it here says Andrews. “This place is amazing, and it shouldn’t even exist,” they’ve told him. They are all thrilled when they get here, because Butte has a special quality that people pick up on when they arrive, Andrews said.

Butte, says Andrews, “has that soul of an artist within the town. It won’t be broken, it won’t be told that it can’t do what it is going to do, and it will push through.”

Last year there were about 50 filmmakers here in Butte for the festival, and Andrews says he expects about 75 but numbers weren’t finalized. “I think it’s going to be a lot more filmmakers than last year, a lot of alums from last year are talking about coming back,” said Andrews.

Having a good reputation established from the first year’s festival certainly made it easier to get filmmakers to come back and build on that.

The first year went well, “we didn’t go monstrously into debt, we were able to make a little bit of money and we were able to use that money to do the first Covellite film grant which is what brought the first Zulu documentary crew out here to do the research on that story,” said Andrews.

“We really think this place could be a mecca as far as film production goes,” said Andrews and they are working tirelessly toward that goal.

Even though last year there was a nice variety of films that they brought here, Andrews feels that this year’s variety is quite a bit better. This year they have added a youth category, which is under the age of 18 film makers. “That kind of exploded, there are some amazing films in the youth block. There is a U.S. block and an international block. There are some really talented young filmmakers, “it’s great to see them put together a complex project, and to have it say something, and have it have meaning and, have it be technically good,” said Andrews.

It takes about 60 volunteers to run the festival. They have already had the first volunteer meet-up but the next one will be on September 3rd at 6:00 pm in the Covellite Theater. If you want to go to the festival, just volunteer and you will get a pass.

Some of the films that Andrews is particularly excited about are the experimental films and the youth category. They are also screening a Montana made film titled Little Star that he says is really good.

The net-working meet-ups have been increased. The days will consist of films, workshops, forums, and after parties and even a Covellite Ball. “I think everybody is going to be impressed with the program this year, last year we had a great program, but this year’s program is better, it’s just a lot of really good films,” said Andrews.

“We want to focus on education, get more and more international film makers up here and we want to celebrate the filmmakers that live in the state of Montana that really don’t get the recognition that they deserve,” says Andrews.





































